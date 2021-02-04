BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $514,433.43 and $40.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000244 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00040250 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,278 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

