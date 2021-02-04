Beaxy 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,702.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $9,702.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded up 139.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00070523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.28 or 0.01274932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00056450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.02 or 0.06292971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006195 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00041739 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 coins. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.