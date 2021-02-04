Beaxy (BXY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22,708.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 132.5% against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $22,708.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00064051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.16 or 0.01176561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048542 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.01 or 0.04620552 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

Beaxy Coin Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars.

