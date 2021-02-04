Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.75-12.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.171-19.513 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.23 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.31.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $260.93 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.44.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

