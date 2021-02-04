Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 12.75-12.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.75-12.85 EPS.

BDX stock traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.32. 83,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 97.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.44.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.31.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.