Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Raised to $280.00 at Piper Sandler

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.08.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.89. 102,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,865. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,407.7% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

