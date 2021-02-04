Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.75-12.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.68. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-14% (implying $19.17-19.51 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.33 billion.Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 12.75-12.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.31.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $262.50 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

