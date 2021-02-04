Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.48 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $681.43 or 0.01836687 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $49.06 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00202829 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

Beefy.Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

