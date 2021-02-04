Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $109.63 and last traded at $109.63. Approximately 213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.15.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day moving average is $113.27.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

