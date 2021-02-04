Beldex (BDX) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $81.73 million and $423,127.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.