Beldex Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $87.25 million and $11,586.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

