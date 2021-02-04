BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BLHWF opened at $8,550.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8,550.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8,138.99. BELIMO has a twelve month low of $8,158.56 and a twelve month high of $8,550.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELIMO in a report on Friday, December 11th.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems worldwide. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer units, variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

