Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,661.62

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,661.62 and traded as high as $2,995.00. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) shares last traded at $2,953.00, with a volume of 362,606 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,378.33 ($44.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,905.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,661.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92.

In other Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) news, insider Keith Adey sold 4,270 shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,835 ($37.04), for a total transaction of £121,054.50 ($158,158.48).

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

