Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.33 million.Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.18-0.22 EPS.

BHE stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.60. 142,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,052. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,379.31 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

