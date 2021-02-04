Benchmark Protocol Hits Market Cap of $12.93 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003542 BTC on major exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $12.93 million and $1.72 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00147722 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00092078 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00063891 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00242097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Token Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 57,895,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,841,366 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

