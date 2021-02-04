Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) (TSE:BNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.07

Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) (TSE:BNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 29500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) (TSE:BNG)

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It principally holds interests in the Barrolka, Cuisinier, Tookoonooka, ATP 934, and other petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

