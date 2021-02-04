Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMEGF. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMEGF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

