Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

JGHHY stock remained flat at $$9.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.