Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post $18.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.66 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $61.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.77 million to $62.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $87.98 million, with estimates ranging from $82.54 million to $92.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

BLI stock opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.37.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $29,935,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $99,322,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,819,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.