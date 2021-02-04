Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Lowered to “Buy” at UBS Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

BBY stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.61. 28,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,322. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,489,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 230,755 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

