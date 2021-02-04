Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $110.32 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average is $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 39,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 269,010 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

