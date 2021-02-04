BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (HQU.TO) (TSE:HQU) Trading Up 2.3%

BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (HQU.TO) (TSE:HQU)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$44.88 and last traded at C$44.88. Approximately 190,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 392,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.51.

