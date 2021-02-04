BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $476.19 or 0.01277680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00057398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,276.86 or 0.06109049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041938 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

