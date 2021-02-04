BetterBetting Price Up 29.9% This Week (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One BetterBetting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $127,515.32 and $24.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $476.19 or 0.01277680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00057398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,276.86 or 0.06109049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041938 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

