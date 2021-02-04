BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) (CVE:BEW) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) (CVE:BEW) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.28. BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 1,625 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.05 million and a PE ratio of -140.00.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) Company Profile (CVE:BEW)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental conditions. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

