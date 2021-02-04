BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 9.2% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VBR traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.83. 2,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.