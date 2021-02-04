BHPCoin Market Cap Hits $12.63 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00053709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00151888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00082284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00064150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00241278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040686 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

