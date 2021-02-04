BidiPass Achieves Market Cap of $163,930.40 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $163,930.40 and approximately $25,866.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00067381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.28 or 0.01283728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2,201.92 or 0.05934881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005805 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

