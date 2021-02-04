Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $98.23

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $98.23 and traded as high as $121.00. Biglari shares last traded at $118.72, with a volume of 2,919 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $270.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 15,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.46 per share, with a total value of $1,515,193.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53,729 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,662. 58.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biglari by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Biglari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

