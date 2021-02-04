Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $53.84 on Major Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.32 billion and approximately $806.78 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $53.84 or 0.00143665 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00053723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 150.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00106913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00063498 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00239735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00061503 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.

