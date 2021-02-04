Binance Coin Price Tops $56.52 on Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and approximately $980.74 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $56.52 or 0.00151950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00089841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065293 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00240027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00042278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00062064 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

