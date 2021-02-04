(BIO.B) (BIO.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

BIO.B stock opened at $583.20 on Thursday. (BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) has a 52-week low of $321.42 and a 52-week high of $538.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.73.

About (BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

