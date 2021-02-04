Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BIO opened at $591.37 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $648.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $591.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.69.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIO. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

