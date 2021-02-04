Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The company has a market capitalization of $304.12 million, a P/E ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

