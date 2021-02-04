BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Down 6.3%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 9,426,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 7,796,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several brokerages have commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $85,606.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $758,826.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

