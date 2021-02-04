Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $351.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $352.00 to $351.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.65.

Biogen stock opened at $263.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.08 and a 200-day moving average of $268.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 51.6% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

