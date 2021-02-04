Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $388.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.65.

BIIB stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.53. 36,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

