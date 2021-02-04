BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Trading Down 0.2%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 949,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,158,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1. The stock has a market cap of £13.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile (LON:BPCR)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.