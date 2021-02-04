Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Trading Down 0.3%

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.75 and last traded at $84.75. Approximately 857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of -0.33.

About Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual, Inc provides research, development, pre-clinical, and testing/assay services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

