BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BTAI stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.72.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $1,236,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.