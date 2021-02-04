Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.44

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 1221627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIR. Cormark raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$643.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.3464762 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

