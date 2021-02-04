Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.77

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $2.40. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 940,663 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIR shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.41.

The company has a market cap of C$630.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.77.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.3464762 earnings per share for the current year.

About Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

