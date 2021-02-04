Bird.Money (BIRD) Market Cap Tops $9.26 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Bird.Money token can currently be bought for approximately $116.10 or 0.00311117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.92 or 0.01152090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00048978 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.57 or 0.04629503 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,740 tokens. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

