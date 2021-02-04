Bird.Money (BIRD) One Day Volume Tops $2.55 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $2.55 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bird.Money token can now be bought for about $108.11 or 0.00289970 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.57 or 0.01286266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00057573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.11 or 0.06136934 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bird.Money Token Profile

BIRD is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,013 tokens. The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money

Bird.Money Token Trading

Bird.Money can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

