BitBall Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 113.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 86.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,461.35 or 1.00388378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023926 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

