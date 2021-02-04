BitBall Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 58.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $456,932.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,212.71 or 0.99808176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025438 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00043407 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

