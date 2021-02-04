Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Hits Market Cap of $51.19 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 61.3% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for approximately $113.77 or 0.00305993 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $51.19 million and approximately $771,659.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00089900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000845 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00029628 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

