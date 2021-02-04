Bitcloud Price Hits $0.0056 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $198,604.07 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 65.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,105.86 or 1.00012286 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $466.89 or 0.01258423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00301914 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00207893 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002222 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001582 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00043960 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001822 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,686,809 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

