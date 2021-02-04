bitCNY One Day Volume Reaches $93.59 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.41 million and $93.59 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00151842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00090094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00064343 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00239826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00040218 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars.

