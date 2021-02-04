BitCoal (COAL) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $15,001.99 and $392.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoal has traded up 146.3% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00400978 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000584 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 154.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

